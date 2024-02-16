Guwahati: 2-Day Event Marks 7th Anniversary Celebrations of State Cancer Institute

The seventh-anniversary of the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati is being celebrated for two days, on February 16 and 17.
As part of the first-day schedule, a special seminar was held on Friday at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Cancer Institute auditorium. Several discussions were held on various types of cancer diseases.
Several doctors from the medical sector participated in the seminar. Among them were Dr Ganesh Das, Dr Gautam Sharma, Dr Priyanka Sharma, Dr Umesh Das and Dr Palashjyoti Das.
On the other hand, through the presentation of posters in the program, an attempt was made to give a fair idea about different types of cancer. The presentation of posters about the new innovative techniques that the research doctors have found at different times was shown.
'Liver Transplant' was one of the highlights of the seminar organized in connection with the said event. The purpose of this discussion was to inform the various ways it can be performed and highlight the need for it in society. Therefore, several specialist doctors spoke in this regard.
The discussion focused on the effects of the consumption of intoxicants, including tobacco use, on the liver and body. On the other hand, a number of specialist doctors gave some analytical comments about cancer through posters.
Meanwhile, during the discussion, which started at noon, Dr Subhash Gupta spoke about 'Hepato Biliary Malignancy. Dr Santana Kashyap Baruah also gave an analytical statement about Pain and Palliative Medicine.
Dr Santana Kashyap Baruah discussed the history, foundations and current state of the subject in detail. She also presented in detail its usefulness and needs. She also interacted with the senior doctors and research doctors present about the subject matter.
The second round of the event will discuss a number of issues including Management of Differentiated Thyroid Cancer. The event was attended by The Director, Cancer Institute, specialist doctors, senior doctors as well as research doctors. According to organizers of the event, the second day's programme will be held on Saturday, February 17, at the auditorium of NEDFi House.