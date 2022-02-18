Guwahati: 2 Killed As Truck Coming From Wrong Side Rams Scooty In Garchuk

In a shocking incident in Guwahati’s Garchuk area on Friday, a freight truck travelling on the wrong side of the road, hit a scooty resulting in the death of two people riding the two-wheeler. Two other people were also injured in the incident.

The freight truck was coming from the Jalukbari side, and on the wrong direction at great speed and it reportedly hit several objects before ramming into the scooty near Boragaon and dragging it along for a distance.

The accident led to the death of the scooty rider on the spot while the pillion rider was left seriously injured. The incident caused the locals to lash out and set the 16-wheeler truck on fire on the national highway.

Meanwhile, amid all the chaos, the driver of the truck managed to flee the scene.

Traffic police officials reached the spot and sent for fire trucks to bring the fire under control. They also rushed the injured person to hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

Fire department trucks from Pandu were called in to the scene and were able to bring the fire under control.

The driver of the truck fled from the scene and remains untraceable but the traffic police officials have assured that he will be identified and brought to justice at the earliest.

Notably, the incident happened close to a Boragaon traffic police outpost and the truck was reportedly not stopped by the police officials even though it was speeding and was on the wrong side, locals alleged.