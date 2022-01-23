Guwahati: 2 Peddlers Arrested, Heroin, Mobiles & Cash Recovered By Police

Guwahati Police conducted a raid in its ongoing war on drugs in which two peddlers were arrested along with narcotic substances on Sunday.

A team from Noonmati Police Station, ACP Noonmati and Central Guwahati Police Department (CGPD) SOG conducted the operation based on inputs, the Guwahati Police informed.

Two men, identified as Ashok Kumar Das and Md Mausam Ali, residents of Mathgharia in Guwahati were caught in the operation. The police also recovered 1.42 grams of heroin, seven vials, two mobile phones and ₹5000 in cash from their possession.