Guwahati: 2 Women Arrested With Vials of Drugs & Fake Notes

In a major haul, the Crime Branch arrested two women drug peddlers from Guwahati’s Rehabari area on Wednesday.
According to sources, the crime branch carried out an operation in Rehabari area under the jurisdiction of Paltan Bazar Police Station and arrested the peddlers who tried to sell drugs near State Bank of India (SBI) ATM.
The crime branch recovered 145 vials of illicit drugs, 20 fake Indian currency notes of 500 denominations and four mobile phones from their possession.
The drug peddlers have been identified as Sarifa Khatun and Sajida Begum. They are currently being interrogated at Paltan Bazar Police Station.
Earlier on Tuesday evening, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam based on secret inputs conducted a raid at the Comfort Home Hotel, near Maharshi Vidya Mandir School, Lalmati, Borsojai, Jagaran Path, under Basistha PS and arrested one person in connection to the incident.
The STF Assam also recovered Fake Indian Currency of 280 numbers of Rs 500 denomination, two numbers of Mobile phones, One FICN printing Machine, 21 numbers of Sparkling Tapes, two numbers of Transparent Book covers, One HP Deskjet 2332 printer, one ream white A-4 size paper, One scale, one Utility Knife, 38 numbers of green colour wrapped, One Bundle of white papers in the size of 500 rupees used for 500 denomination in the upper layer five numbers of 500 FICN which was packed, One Bundle of white papers in the size of 500 rupees used for 500 denomination in the upper layer four numbers of Rs 500 FICN which was packed etc.