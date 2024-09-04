Guwahati: 27-Year-Old Man Goes Missing From Azara; Family Appeal For Help

A 27-year-old man has been reported missing from Azara, on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
The individual in question, identified as Manas Das, was last seen leaving his home at around 8 PM on September 1 and has been untraceable since.
Despite extensive searches by his family in various locations, Das remains missing. They have since filed a missing persons report at the Palashbari police station.
According to his family, Das was wearing a red t-shirt and black jeans at the time of his disappearance. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 70023-40514.