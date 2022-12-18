Guwahati News

Guwahati: 40 Land Mafias Attack 4 of Same Family in Ganeshguri

The incident occurred near the NEF Law College in Ganeshguri on Saturday night.
In a sensational incident in Guwahati, four persons of the same family were grievously injured after a group of ferocious land mafias allegedly attacked them.

The injured persons include two women, a boy and a minor girl.

According to reports, the four persons were attacked by a group of 40 land mafias.

The injured victims have been admitted at the Health City Hospital for advanced treatment.

The reason for the attack has not been ascertained as of now.

A case has been registered and police investigation has been launched into it.

Health City Hospital
Ganeshguri
land mafias
NEF Law College

