Guwahati: 4th North East Foodtech 2024 from Jan 25-28

After the massive success of the last three editions, the landmark trade show, the 4th North East Foodtech-2024 is back again in Guwahati.
The focus of this biannual business-to-business (B2B) show has encompassed the entire Northeast region and has become a vibrant platform for the Food & Hospitality fraternity of the region.
Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati will once again witness the footprint of who's who of the Food Industry from January 25-28, 2024.
India's one of the oldest exhibition companies, Kolkata Foodtech collaboration with the Hotel & Restaurant Association of Assam and All Assam Restaurant Association is organizing this flagship exposition.
Some 90 reputed companies from all over India will showcase their latest technology/products in this trade networking event. This kind of business exhibition will promote Assam as the right destination for investment in the food industry. From the last three editions, a good number of national companies have started their operation and some have enhanced their trade activities in the state. The fourth edition promises a sizeable investment, business collaboration, tie-up and start-up business.
The exhibiting companies will display the product range starting from food-making modern machinery, packaging technology, food safety and hygiene packaging materials, bakery & confectionery equipment, food and beverage processing equipment, food display system, commercial refrigeration & kitchen equipment, cold room, food additives, Ingredients, flavor & fat, F&B display equipment, food industry IT solution, Bakery & Hospitality industry accessories and many more.
In the North-East there are a huge number of small & unorganized bakeries. The organizer of the event has come up with an innovation effort for them to uplift. A day Bakery conclave has been slated for 27th January -2024, Saturday at the venue. Bakery Consultants from all over India will update them about the idea of running a bakery business in the current days. Some home bakers and small bakeries in the region will get free consultancy from the experts at the conclave.
“Since major food industry entrepreneurs of Northeast can find it difficult to visit food exhibitions in other cities of India, North-East Foodtech is a forum where they can get the benefit of tie-up with the national player, enhance trade network, exchange ideas, and business deal etc," said Zakir Hossain, Chief Convener of Northeast Foodtech.
More than 5000 business visitors from the region are expected to turn up during the four-day exhibition.