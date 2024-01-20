Guwahati: 4th North East Foodtech 2024 from Jan 25-28

“Since major food industry entrepreneurs of Northeast can find it difficult to visit food exhibitions in other cities of India, North-East Foodtech is a forum where they can get the benefit of tie-up with the national player, enhance trade network, exchange ideas, and business deal etc," said Zakir Hossain, Chief Convener of Northeast Foodtech.

More than 5000 business visitors from the region are expected to turn up during the four-day exhibition.