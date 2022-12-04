Guwahati News

Guwahati: 5 Arrested with Fake Gold Bars in Basistha

Two of the arrested persons are residents of Jharkhand, two from Lakhimpur district and another from Barpeta district.
Pratidin Time

Five persons have been arrested and fake gold bars have been seized from their possession in Guwahati’s Basistha Chariali area on Saturday.

The Hatigaon Police recovered four fake gold bars from their possession.

Jharkhand’s Santosh Jauri and Mukesh Kumar had come to purchase the gold. Hasen Ali of Naoboicha, Sirajul Ali of Salbari and Sahidul Islam of Lakhimpur were the gold sellers.

According to police, the gold sellers were looking to dupe someone.

Meanwhile, a detailed investigation has been launched into the case.

