Guwahati: 5 Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 2015 Land Dispute Case

Bitu Kalita, Pranjit Kalita, Manjit Sinha, Sujit Sinha, and Vicky Thapa are the individuals facing the life sentence, convicted for their role in the killing of Haren Kalita and inflicting severe injury on Nabakumar Barman. The incident, which occurred in Hengerabari back in 2015, sent shockwaves through the community.