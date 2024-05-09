Guwahati: 5 Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 2015 Land Dispute Case

In a significant verdict, the District & Sessions Judge Court, Kamrup (M) handed down life imprisonment to five individuals for their involvement in a murder stemming from a land dispute comes as a culmination of legal proceedings on Thursday.
Bitu Kalita, Pranjit Kalita, Manjit Sinha, Sujit Sinha, and Vicky Thapa are the individuals facing the life sentence, convicted for their role in the killing of Haren Kalita and inflicting severe injury on Nabakumar Barman. The incident, which occurred in Hengerabari back in 2015, sent shockwaves through the community.
The case, registered under 86/2015 at Dispur police station, underwent thorough investigation before reaching the courts. Subsequently, the court found all defendants guilty under sections 447 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, leading to their sentencing.
This verdict stands as a testament to the justice system's commitment to addressing criminal acts and ensuring accountability, particularly in cases involving violence and property disputes.