Guwahati: 73rd Republic Day Observed In Khanapara, Guv Mukhi Unfurls Tri-Colour

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, celebrations and ensuing programs were held at the Veterinary field at Khanapara in Guwahati following strict Covid-19 protocols.

In light of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases government of Assam decided to call off cultural programs for the second year, following a high-level meeting. The program will be limited to flag hoisting and a parade with the participation of school students also scrapped. The celebrations and ensuing programs started at 9 am.

Governor of Assam, Professor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma were present for the celebrations. Prof. Mukhi hoisted the flag at the event.

Speaking after the flag hoisting, Prof. Mukhi announced various developmental projects planned for the state and the city in particular.

Prior to that, CM Sarma was also present at Shraddhanjali Kanan in Guwahati's Zoo Road area, where he hoisted the National Flag.

In a beautiful sight, an Indian Army chopper also showered flower petels from above on the ground.

Spectator stands were understandably empty at the Khanapara field, due to the Covid-19 situation, while the programs have been orgainsed following strict protocols.

Meanwhile, the National Flag was unfurled at various places across the city, on the occasion. State BJP President Bhabesh Kalita hoisted the flag at the party headquarters.

As part of celebrations, the National Flag was also hoisted at the state secretariat Janata Bhawan in Dispur and the High Court in Uzan Bazar.

State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog was present in Nagaon on the ocasssion where she unfurled the Tri-colour while Minister Pijush Hazarika was in Tinsukia, as he hoisted the flag there.

Keeping the Covid-19 situation of the country in mind, Government of India (GoI) took the initiative to invite citizens to watch the live stream of events of the Republic Day programme at Rajpath.

On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this year’s Republic Day celebrations promise to be one of the grandest, infusing a feeling of solidarity and patriotism among all citizens.