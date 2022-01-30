Guwahati: Hotel Employee Commits Suicide

A man committed suicide at the Hotel KK in Guwahati in Assam on Saturday night.

The deceased, who has been identified as Latifur Rahman, was an employee of Hotel KK situated at Paltan Bazar in the city.

Rahman had served as the manager of the hotel for the past 17 years and resided in a rented house at the Islampur area in the city.

Rahman was found hanging from th ceiling fan of a room on the second floor of the hotel.

“Rahman’s mobile was switched off and so the hotel staff had to search for him in the entire hotel. Later his body was found hanging in a room on the second floor of the hotel," said a police official of the Paltan bazar Police Station.

The reason behind his suicide is still not known and investigations by the police are currently underway.