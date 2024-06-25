Guwahati: Accident On Basistha Flyover Kills 2 Youths

Two youths lost their lives in a tragic hit-and-run case on the Basistha flyover in Guwahati. The incident, which was reported on Tuesday, unfolded after a two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car.
As per reports, the collision took place at around 3 am in the wee hours of Tuesday as both vehicles were traveling from Khanapara towards Jalukbari.
The car bearing registration number AS 01 EW 1116 hit the motorcycle with license plate AS 01 EE 0724. The deceased individuals were identified as Kalyan Baruah of Sivasagar, and Bhargav Baruah of Baihata Chariali in Assam. Both were killed on the spot due to the impact of the collision.
After the accident, the motorcycle burst into flames on the flyover. Meanwhile, the passengers in the car that caused the accident fled from the scene leaving behind the vehicle.