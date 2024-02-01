Guwahati: AEC Student Found Dead Near Railway Tracks, Family Suspect Murder

A student of the Assam Engineering College (AEC) in Guwahati tragically lost his life after being hit by a train, reports said on Thursday.
The deceased student has been identified as Barnil Kalita, a 4th semester student of the Civil Department.
The body of the deceased student was recovered near the Tetelia rail gate in Guwahati at around 6 pm on Wednesday, reports said. The locals had then called for an ambulance and shifted the body to the Apollo Excel Care Hospital.
The incident is suspected to have occurred at around 4:30 pm yesterday.
Barnil was the son of Achyut Kalita and Kabita Kalita. As per reports, they have registered a case at the police station suspecting their son's death as murder.