Guwahati’s Air Quality Degrades to Poor from Moderate

The recent Air Quality Index report signifies worrying sign against the degrading air quality in the city. Due to the growing construction activities and vehicular emissions, the air quality of Guwahati degrades to 'poor'.



As a result, there has been an increase in generation of dust particles in sand bars of Brahmaputra and in the hills. This has caused severe breathing irritation among most of the public.



As per the reports of Central Pollution Control Board, until 7th of December, the air quality was in a satisfactory level and the breathing discomfort was negligible. However, it deteriorated to moderate level by the next day.



The report stated that, people who has diseases related to lungs, heart or asthma, experience uneasiness when the air quality index (AQI) falls in the moderate category. Unfortunately, on 13th of December, Tuesday, the air quality in the city turned to poor from moderate worsening the situation for many people.



Manoj Saikia, the Senior Environmental Scientist of Assam Pollution Control Board Management, informed that every year the quality of deteriorates in the city from the month of November to March, due to lack of moisture and rain. As throughout the period the atmosphere is comparatively dry, sand bars forms in the river Brahmaputra.



The officer further mentioned the prime cause of pollution as high level of construction activities around the region. Tiny particles of dust are formed during this process which results in polluting and diluting the air quality.



He also emphasised on the increased number of vehicle population not just in the state but across the entire country. The vehicular emission is hazardous as pollutant particles present there converts the air poisonous which later on affects the people with heart and lung related disease.



The scientist further suggest to decrease the usage of vehicle by public whenever possible. In order to improve the quality of air and let the public breath clean, people should avoid using vehicles to travel short distances, added Manoj Saikia.





