Guwahati: Ajit Bhuyan Meets Bhupen Borah At His Residence

Rajya Sabha member from Assam, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan met with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah at the latter’s residence on Monday.
At the end of the two-hour-long meet, both the leaders maintained that it was a simple courtesy meeting. Several topics were taken up during the discussions between the two including the unification of the opposition parties.
Courted by reporters at the end of the meeting, both leaders noted that they were together “because there is unity”. They mentioned that discussions were held on political and current issues during their talks.
Meanwhile, Bhupen Kumar Borah noted that AIUDF is irrelevant. He said, “AIUDF is irrelevant, there is no point in worrying about AIUDF.”
Importantly, the duo spoke on the unification of opposition parties to stand up to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state and the Centre.
Earlier, the APCC chief had blasted All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal after the latter had called all opposition parties to be “eunuchs”.
Not one to shy away from controversy, Badruddin Ajmal had made the derogatory comments against all opposition parties in Assam, calling all of them eunuchs. He had allegedly said, “Thakur ne hijdo ka dal banaya hai”, a famous dialogue from the evergreen film Sholay.
Speaking on the matter, Bhupen Borah said, “Assam Congress will soon file a complaint against Badruddin Ajmal. He has taken it up on himself to destroy Assamese culture.”
Targeting the Assam Chief Minister, Borah also said that Badruddin Ajmal is safe only because he is protected by the CM. “Ajmal has dared to make such comments only because he is protected by the chief minister,” said the Assam Congress chief.
Meanwhile, Bhupen Borah also said that the political scenario in Assam is set to change. He said, “Soon many senior BJP leaders will be joining the Congress. Many senior BJP leaders will change sides and contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on behalf of Congress.”
Moreover, he said that the Assam Chief Minister campaigning in Karnataka will spell doom for BJP and the party will lose seats because of him.
Bhupen Borah said, “BJP’s seat count in Karnataka will only reduce due to CM’s campaigning. At present, 80 per cent of people in BJP do not support him.”
Earlier, Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi had called Badruddin Ajmal an uneducated and uncivilized person who is not fit for politics over his comments. Akhil Gogoi had said that such language did not suit the head of a political organization.