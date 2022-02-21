Guwahati: Allen Career Institute Perform Exceptionally In NTSE Stage-2 Exams

Allen Career Institute, Guwahati performed beyond expectations in the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) Stage-2 examinations conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the council informed on Monday.

Tapasya Saikia, Frisia Sajib Kumar Brahma, Ananya Deka, Akangsha Borgohain, Rashik Das, and Nihar Ranjan Krishna, students of the workshop course, have passed with flying colours, the national educational council informed.

Allen Institute Guwahati’s academic head Brajesh Kumar Yadav, speaking on the achievement, said, “Last year three students from the institute cleared the NTSE Stage-2 exams and managed to qualify for the scholarship.”

“This year the number has increased to six which has brought laurels to the institute. Following exceptional performances at the JEE Mains and Advanced and NEET UG 2021, this time PNCF’s sixth to tenth standard department have made the institute proud with their performances.