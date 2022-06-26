Guwahati: Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple Concludes Today

The annual Ambubachi Mela being held in the Kamakhya temple in the Nilachal Hills of Guwahati will conclude today.

The main doors of the Kamakhya temple have been opened for devotees early on Sunday morning. With the opening of doors, a huge number of devotees have thronged to the temple since morning to seek the blessings of Goddess Kamakhya.

Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi along with his wife visited the temple early this morning to seek the blessings of Goddess Kamakhya.

It may be mentioned that the Ambubachi Mela started on June 22 amid certain restrictions put in place due to the ongoing flood situation in Assam and also because of the fear of rising Covid-19 cases.

The Ambubachi festival is celebrated during monsoon in the belief of Goddess Kamakhya going through her annual cycle of menstruation at this time. The temple is closed for three days beginning from the seventh day of the “Ashadh” month of the Hindu calendar until the tenth day as part of traditional seclusion during menstruation.

On the twelfth day, the doors are opened ceremonially and a big fair is held at the temple. It is believed that the fertility brought in by the Goddess will bless the devotees and nurture them.