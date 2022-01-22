Guwahati: APCC Holds Protest At Rajiv Bhawan Against Govt's Decision To Hand Over Lands To Meghalaya

The Congress’s Assam unit held protests at Rajiv Bhawan, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) headquarters, against the decisions taken by the state government in the Assam-Meghalaya border issue on Saturday.

Addressing the border issues between the two neighboring states regarding which chief ministerial level talks were held and a resolution was agreed on six areas of conflict, the APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah said that the government did not heed to the suggestions put forward by the state’s Congress when discussions on the issue were held in the Assembly.

Mr. Borah said, “The Chief Minister does not have the right to hand over Assam’s land to Meghalaya. Due to this decision, other neighboring states will start demanding parts of Assam in the future”.

“Assam did not get 18 square kilometers of land from Meghalaya. The lands that were handed over to Meghalaya, belonged to Assam”, he added.

The APCC President also said, “The Asom Gana Parishad had given the slogan of ‘building a golden Assam’, but the same AGP is now ready to hand over the state’s lands to Meghalaya”.

Mr. Borah further said that there will be a conflict with the state government in the near future, adding that the Chief Secretary had been informed about the same.