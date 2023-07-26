Guwahati: Army Public School Narangi Cantt Celebrates ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’

Army Public School Narangi Cantt celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas on Wednesday with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm. A plethora of activities were taken up by the students of Classes I to XII to remember and commemorate the resilience, courage and indomitable spirit of the Indian Soldiers.
The celebration began with the lighting of 527 candles by the NCC cadets followed by one minute silence by the whole school in the memory of the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation.
Plantation of medicinal and flowering plants and release of tricolour balloons by students were done as a symbol of remembrance of the courage and dedication with which the soldiers fought the Kargil War.
For inculcating the spirit of patriotism in the students, an art competition with a nationalistic flavour was organised for the students followed by an Open Quiz on the Kargil War. Students of Classes IX, X and XII formed a human chain to spell out the words “VIJAY DIWAS” to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the Kargil Victory.
To highlight the importance of national unity and to motivate the students to join the Armed Forces, Lt Col Kartikeya Kukrety, Sena Medal spoke to the students about his experiences and interacted with them.
The programme concluded with an encouraging and exhilarating speech by Dr Bandana Baruah, Principal, Army Public School Narangi cantt.