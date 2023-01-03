Guwahati: Ashok Singhal Inaugurates Synthetic Roller Skating Rink in Hengrabari

Assam Housing and Urban Affairs minister Ashok Singhal inaugurated the Synthetic Roller Skating Rink at the Amrit Udyan in Guwahati’s Hengrabari on Tuesday.

The event is being organised by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in association with the Roller Skating Association.

Reportedly, this is the first synthetic roller skating rink in the Northeast.

Inaugurating the rink, the cabinet minister said, “I feel honoured to inaugurate the Synthetic Roller Skating Rink in Hengrabari today. I am sure that this initiative will certainly promote roller skating and encourage young talented roller skaters of the state."