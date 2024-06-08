Guwahati: Assam Police Seize 44.3 kg Cannabis, Two Held

In a significant operation, Assam police intercepted two passengers on Train No. 22502 DN (New Tinsukia-Bangalore Express) and seized 70 packets of cannabis weighing a total of 44.3 kilograms on Saturday.
The passengers, identified as Nayaz Ahammed and Sharafudheen P, were found with two large trolley bags containing the illicit substance.
Nayaz Ahammed, hailing from Ernakulam, Kerala, and Sharafudheen P, from Wayanad, Kerala, had reportedly transported the cannabis from Shillong, Meghalaya. They intended to carry the contraband from Guwahati to Bengaluru.
All 70 packets of cannabis have been seized, and follow-up actions have been initiated against the individuals involved.