Guwahati: ASTC Reduces Number of Pink Buses to 4

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has decided to reduce the Pink Buses to only four from 25 owing to the low passenger traffic.

In a notification, issued by ASTC, it said that the Pink buses have seen a decreasing trend in the number of passengers during the last few months. Hence, it has decided to reduce the operation of the buses and only four buses will ply in the city roads daily.

The ASTC also issued a new time table to ply the buses. As per the new timetable the bus service will run on four routes-

Bus no 1: Khanapara - Jalukbari, Bus no 2: Jalukbari-Khanapara, Bus no 3: Bonda/Narengi-Jalukbari and Bus no 4: Jalukbari-Bonda/Narengi.

The notification further said that if the demand arises, the operational fleet may be increased for the ease of travelling.

The 'Pink Bus', launched under the 'Bhraman Sarathi' scheme, was dedicated to women and senior citizens to travel within the city of Guwahati free of cost. A fleet of 25 buses was launched in 2021 by former Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal.

Earlier, the routes covered by the 25 buses are– Khanapara-Jalukbari via Paltan Bazar, Forest Gate-Jalukbari via Chandmari, Basistha Mandir-Jalukbari via Paltan Bazar, Khanapara-Jalukbari via NH/ ISBT and Game Village/ Bhetapara-Jalukbari via Paltan Bazar.