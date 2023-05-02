Guwahati: Audit Reveals Startling Irregularities In Mid Day Meals

In a startling revelation, it has come to the fore during an audit that government-run schools in Guwahati are involved in large-scale irregularities in the name of the mid-day meal scheme. According to the reports, students of these schools were given snack items instead of proper meals.
As per reports that emerged on Tuesday, the shocking facts were revealed during a social audit of the government-funded schools in the Kamrup metropolitan district.
According to information received, the students were given items like chips packets, chocolates and cakes in the name of mid-day meals. The names of several schools have popped up who have been alleged to be involved in this practice.
Moreover, it has also been alleged that these schools did not maintain any cash books of the students or any other documentation required to be maintained under the mid day meal scheme.
They have also been accused of keeping blank papers instead of the required documents. In the wake of the revelations, the inspector of schools of Kamrup metropolitan district has taken a tough stance.
The inspector of schools has directed all the schools that have been named in the audit to take the necessary steps to resolve the issues within a week, reports stated.
Meanwhile, reports are also claiming that a hearing on over 100 such schools will carry on till May 8.