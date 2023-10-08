Guwahati: Authorities Fix Back-Breaking Rumble Strips At Nilachal Flyover

Within a month of its inauguration, at least three to four accidents were reported at Nilachal Flyover due to faulty rumble strips in which one even lost his life. These incidents garnered widespread criticism from the commuters, especially the two-wheelers, as the flyover took almost three years to complete, and yet the people are still facing troubles.

Following the widespread criticisms and concerns over the rise in accidents in the flyover, the authorities have smoothened the surface of the speed breaks to easement of commuters to drive safely break it turned into a black spot.