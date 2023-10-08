Guwahati: Authorities Fix Back-Breaking Rumble Strips At Nilachal Flyover

Himadri Kalita
Speed-breakers or rumble strips are meant to make the traffic flow easy for everyone on road keeping in view it does not cause accidents but what it becomes a nightmare for the commuters? This was what felt by the locals and commuters about Nilachal Flyover in Guwahati’s Maligaon area.
Within a month of its inauguration, at least three to four accidents were reported at Nilachal Flyover due to faulty rumble strips in which one even lost his life. These incidents garnered widespread criticism from the commuters, especially the two-wheelers, as the flyover took almost three years to complete, and yet the people are still facing troubles.
Following the widespread criticisms and concerns over the rise in accidents in the flyover, the authorities have smoothened the surface of the speed breaks to easement of commuters to drive safely break it turned into a black spot.
It may be mentioned that on September 30, one person died on the spot and several people sustained injuries after a speeding truck hit four motorcycles and a bus atop the newly inaugurated Nilachal Flyover in Kamakhya Gate area.
The following day, another accident was reported in the same spot where a DI pickup van, plying on the Nilchal Flyover, bearing the registration number ML10 C 5644 was moving towards Bhalarumukh from Maligaon area when it lost control over the wheels and collided with a Swift car, AS01 HC 3592, causing damage to the vehicle. Following the collision, the pickup van loaded with fruits turned turtle. No injuries or fatalities have been reported in the mishap, however, the driver of the pickup van fled the spot.