Guwahati: Bank Official Accused of Forced Religious Conversion of Adivasi Child

A serious allegation was made against a high ranking bank official on Tuesday for allegedly converting an Adivasi girl to Islam.

The allegation has been made by the Deori People’s Justice Forum against one Khalek Kuj Zaman Ahmed.

Ahmed is a resident of Milanpur in Guwahati’s Chandmari area who works as a higher official at Axis Bank in the city.

According to sources, the case dates back to 2017 when the girl (8) was brought from Sonapur and employed by Ahmed as his house help. Thereafter, it is learned that the accused had converted the girl to Islam and even gave her a Muslim surname.

Five years after in 2021, a case was filed at Sonapur Police station regarding the matter, however, no action was taken by the legal authorities, the forum alleged.

It also raised questions about the lack of attention on the state government’s part in relation to the case.