Guwahati-Based Startup Inks Pact To Revolutionize Transport In Assam

In a big step towards the modernization of transportation in Assam, an agreement for the operation of a high-quality transportation system is about to be finalized soon which will provide an advanced technology-based special transportation service. The modern technology will ensure high-quality transportation facilities across the state.
In this regard, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (INSPAC) under the Indian government signed an agreement with Guwahati-based startup Skytrack Technologies Private Limited.
According to the agreement, both organizations will work towards improving the transportation services in Assam by incorporating modern technology. In addition, they will utilize the products and data of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to provide efficient and high-quality transportation services to the people of Assam.
It must be mentioned that the DPIIT registered startup and the Indian government's industries department approved Skytrack Technologies Private Limited is a leading organization in geographic information system usage. This company is known for developing advanced and intelligent transportation systems using API and data products.
After the completion of the agreement between the two organizations in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the people of Assam are hopeful of receiving the same advanced and modern transportation services soon.