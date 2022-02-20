Guwahati: Basistha Youth Shot By Man From West Bengal

In a shooting incident at Basistha in Guwahati in Assam, a youth was injured after being shot at by another man on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Samay Roy, a resident of West Bengal’s Burdwan, had travelled by train to Guwahati.

He reached the residence of his alleged girlfriend in Basistha’s Bengalibari today where the incident took place.

The victim, believed to be the cousin of the shooter’s girlfriend, has been identified as Prem Kumar Debnath. He was shot at by Roy after the two had a heated argument.

According to police, the entire incident happened because of some family feud. Following an argument between them, the accused shot Debnath with a country-made 7.65 pistol that he brought along with him.

Notably, the girl and the accused had met through social media and were in some kind of a relationship. Their relationship was not approved by the families which led to clashes, informed police.

Police have taken the accused into custody and have recovered a live bullet and the pistol from his possession.