Guwahati: Beltola Apartment Robbery Accused Shot by Police While Escaping

A mobster was injured in police firing while trying to escape custody in Guwahati on Monday morning. The suspect was allegedly involved in an armed burglary at a residence in the city’s Beltola area last week, officials said.

According to the police, the gunshot victim, identified as Madhav Das, was part of a three-man armed robbery at two apartments at Nirupama Enclave, a residential complex at Chilarai Path, Beltola, on Thursday (January 29) at night when the homeowners were not present.

They were armed with rods and had the tools of the trade on them, and managed to escape with cash and gold, the Basistha police, investigating the incident, said.

However, the police, in a prompt action and quick solve, detained all the suspects. They were identified as Subhash Das, Madhav and Kartik Sharma. The officials also informed of the recovery of Rs 15.65 lakh and gold from them.

The cash seized by Basistha police from the accused

Accused Shot While Escaping

Meanwhile, Madhav Das, whom the police identified as the mastermind behind the breaking and entering incident, tried to escape from custody near 10th Mile, while being transported today. He also injured a constable named Bhaskar Talukdar in the process. The police, after failed warnings to stop, fired at Das, injuring him.

The accused Madhav Das who was shot by the police

He was subsequently taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he is being treated. GMCH superintendent Dr Devajit Choudhury told reporters, "The injured suspect was brought by Basistha police at around 5:30 am this morning. He was shot on his left foot and injured. His health is alright at present, but we are keeping him for further observation."