Guwahati: Biker Has Narrow Escape After Collision With Tanker

A biker had a narrow escape from death after a speeding oil tanker collided with his bike under the Six Mile flyover in Guwahati city on Friday night.
According to reports, a Bharat Petroleum oil tanker bearing a number plate ‘MN06-T3037’ collided with the motorcycle, significantly injuring the biker.
As fatal as it may sound, the biker miraculously escaped with only minor injuries.
Eyewitnesses said that the accident occurred due to the biker’s fault. The motorcycle was totaled in the crash.
Meanwhile, local police reached the accident spot and took stock of the situation.
In a tragic accident that happened on July 20, two persons including a 10-year-old boy, who was on a motorcycle, lost their lives after being hit by Tata Magic in Assam’s Sonitpur district.
Reportedly, the Tata Magic bearing a registration number ‘AS 12 BC 4232’ collided with the bike.
On July 8, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma shared that, compared to June last year the number of road accidents has increased in June this year in the state.
The number of road traffic accidents reported in June 2022 was 500 whereas, this year the number reached to 555.
Moreover, the number of road fatalities in Assam has also increased to 255, compared to 235 in the month of June last year.