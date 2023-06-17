Guwahati: Bondona Kalita, Two Accomplices Presented Before Court for Trial Process

Bondona Kalita, the prime accused in the murder case of her husband and mother-in-law appeared before the district judiciary on Saturday.
According to sources, the two accomplices Arup Deka and Dhanti Deka also appeared before the district judiciary. The three individuals were produced before the court to initiate the trial process.
Earlier on June 8, Bondona refuted all the allegations and denied any involvement in the heinous crime before the special court.
A comprehensive 1630-page charge sheet was filed against Bondona by Assam police earlier, outlining the evidence and testimonies gathered during the investigation.
Bondona killed her husband and mother-in-law, dismember the bodies and stuffing the parts in a refrigerator.
According to initial reports, the murder took place in Guwahati’s Noonmati locality. The murder is thought to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with another man.
Having committed the murder, the accused cut the bodies of the two victims and stuffed the parts inside a refrigerator, reports stated. Three days after the murder, the bodies were dumped in Meghalaya.