Guwahati: Brawl Between Transgenders, Pimp Leaves Several Injured

A major brawl broke out between a group of transgender people and a ponce in the Paltan Bazar area of Guwahati on Tuesday.

According to reports, several people were injured in the brawl that broke out yesterday morning.

Local police arrived at the scene and tried to break off the tussle.

Officials said that the pimp attacked several transgender people with sharp knives, in which many of them sustained wounds.

Meanwhile, the police arrested one of the main accused for initiating the brawl and attacking others.

The detained individual was identified as Subratra Kumar Dey and has been sent to judicial custody.

A case numbered 466/22 US 294/326/341/392 PIC has been registered at the Paltan Bazar police station against him.