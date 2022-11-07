Guwahati: BSF Jawan Held for Attempting to Kidnap School Student

In a sensational incident, one person has been arrested in Guwahati’s Maligaon for allegedly attempting to kidnap a student.
The incident occurred at the Maligaon Lower Primary School on Monday.
According to reports, the accused who is a BSF jawan from Bihar tried to kidnap the student from the school premises.
The accused has been identified as Sudhangshu Kumar.
He was caught outside the school premises by a group of individuals.
Meanwhile, the Jalukbari Police arrived at the incident spot and arrested the jawan.
The police also suspect the involvement of a woman along with the jawan.
Furtehr investigations have been launched.