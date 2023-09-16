Guwahati Call Centre Operation: Police Arrest Over 30 Scammers So Far

The Police Commissionerate Guwahati has so far arrested 37 persons in connection to the busting of a huge network of cyber financial criminal network connected to International syndicates.
All of them will be produced before the court of law today.
In the meanwhile, another raid was conducted at a fake call centre in Jupiter Palace in the ABC locality of Guwahati last night.
The call center was operated by one Arindam Sinha.
The police detained another five more persons from the Jupiter Palace.
Several young boys and girls were hired as 'tech support employees' with a basic salary of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per month.
A day earlier, the Guwahati Police busted a huge racket of Cyber crime when it simultaneously raided 8 dubious call centres in different parts of the city today.
Three masterminds - Debajyoti Dey alias David (31) from Karimganj, Rajan Sidana (39) from Ludhiana and Divyam Arora (31) from Delhi - were arrested during the raid.
As many as 191 operatives - 144 male & 47 female - were detained.
Besides, 164 desktops, 90 laptops and 26 mobile phones were seized during these raids.
Further investigation is on.
Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh took to X and complimented Guwahati police for the operation.
“I must compliment Police Commissionerate Guwahati for busting a huge network of cyber financial criminal network connected to International syndicates. Compliments to CP Diganta Barah, Joint CP Prateek Thube and all District and Crime Branch officers and personnel,” DGP tweeted.
He warned all those who overtly or covertly support such activities which bring a bad name to our state.
“Each one of us has to be careful not to fall in the trap or lure of easy or quick money,” the DGP added further.