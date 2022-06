A cancer patient allegedly committed suicide at North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (NECHRI) at Jorabat in Guwahati. The patient at Room No 201 at the hospital was found hanging in ceiling fan.

According to reports, the patient came out from the general ward of the hospital and committed suicide in Room No 201. The patient has been identified as Padma Chetri of Lakhimpur.

However, Jorabat police reached the spot and started investigation into the incident.