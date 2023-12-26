Guwahati: Car Turns Turtle At Sundarpur, Passengers Safe

A major tragedy was averted in Guwahati's Sundarpur area when a speeding car lost control and turned turtle in the wee hours of Tuesday. The driver of the car and the passenger were safe after the incident.
Initial reports stated that the incident took place at around 4:30 am in the morning. The driver of the car reportedly lost control while attempting to save a two-wheeler rider.
According to the reports, the car managed to avoid crashing onto the two-wheeler, however, it did hit the motorcycle.
Meanwhile, the driver went on to ram the car onto the divider along the road. The car was coming in at such great speed that it further hit a tree on the side of the road before turning turtle.
In a miraculous save, however, the driver of the car as well as the passenger inside managed to survive the major crash with minor injuries. The were able to walk out of the ruckus, reports stated.
The two-wheeler also received minor dents due to the hit from the car, the reports further mentioned.
As of now, it is unclear whether the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol at the time. Further details are awaited in connection with the matter.