Guwahati: CBI Team Reaches Junmoni Rabha's House; Speaks With Family

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday reached the residence of deceased cop Junmoni Rabha in Assam’s Guwahati to speak with her family as part of their investigation.
The sleuths of CBI arrived at Junmoni’s house in city’s Kahilipara area on the direction of DIG Lovely Katiyar. The team spoke to Junmoni’s family members as part of their investigation in the suspicious death case.
Additionally, a team of Assam police also reached the scene to aid in the investigation, sources said.
On Thursday, a team from the probe agency went to the accident site in Jakhalabandha to begin probe into the case. They inspected the two vehicles involved in the accident that killed Morikolong Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha.
The CBI team under the supervision of DIG Lovely Katiyar arrived in Guwahati from Delhi hours after the investigation of the case was handed over to the agency on Wednesday.
The Central Government had assigned the investigation of Junmoni Rabha’s death case to the CBI.
An order from the Ministry of Personnel, public grievances and pensions said “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 read with section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (25 of 1946), the Central Government with the consent of the State Government of Assam, issued vide Notification No. ECF No. 302621/20 dated 20.05.2023, Home & Political Department, Govt. of Assam, hereby extends the powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to the whole State of Assam for investigation of four cases.”