Guwahati: Body of Youth Recovered from Chandmari

In yet another incident, a body has been recovered at Chandmari in Guwahati. Police recovered the body, identified as Raju Chetry (35) from his own residence.

Police suspected that the youth died due to excessive drinking. According to locals and police, the body was lying at his residence since two-three days.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police started the initial investigation.

Further details are awaited.

Notably, Guwahati has now become a crime hub as one after another incident was reported in the city since few days.

On Monday, the manager of Purabi Dairy was shot dead by unknown miscreants while he went to bank to deposit money.

However, police arrested two persons in connection to the case.