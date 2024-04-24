Guwahati: Child Abuse Accused Doctor Couple Denied Bail

The Kamrup metro special POCSO court in Guwahati on Wednesday refrained from granting bail to Dr Sangeeta Dutta accused of serious crimes of abusing her adopted minor children.
Doctor couple Sangeeta Dutta and Waliul Islam were accused of physically and sexually abusing and assaulting their two minor adopted children. The incident had come to the fore in May 2023.
Latest reports in connection with the matter stated that the husband of Sangeeta Dutta, Dr Waliul Islam, who is a co-accused in the same case, had his bail plea denied by the court as well.
In addition to the couple, their house help, identified as Lakhi Rai, who was also picked up by the investigating police, had her bail plea rejected by the court.
This comes after the court held continuous hearings in the matter over the last give days, according to reports.
It may be mentioned here that on May 7, 2023, Guwahati Police had arrested the doctor couple after the shocking case came to the fore. Advocate Deepa Bezbaruah appeared in the case as the public prosecutor.