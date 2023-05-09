Guwahati Child Abuse: CP Diganta Barah Grills Prime Accused Sangeeta Datta

Dr Sangeeta Datta, the prime accused in the shocking Guwahati child abuse case faced another interrogation session on Monday in connection with the matter.
As per initial reports, the interrogation was led by Guwahati commissioner of police (CP) Diganta Barah himself. Sangeeta Datta’s questioning reportedly went on till 12 midnight.
Meanwhile, police have now accessed CCTV visuals from the tainted doctor’s residence. As many as 32 CCTV visuals have emerged and the police are going through each one of them thoroughly as the investigation into the heinous act continues.
Earlier on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered Assam Police to thoroughly investigate the alleged child abuse case in Guwahati and complete the investigation process within the next six months. The chief minister also asked the Assam police to submit the charge sheet within next 45 days.
He assured to request the chief justice of Gauhati High Court seeking a special court for the trial of the alleged child abuse case.
“I am personally monitoring this child abuse case, and I believe the investigation will be completed within the next six months. The couple has been slapped with various sections including sections under the POCSO act. I will personally write to the chief justice of Gauhati High Court seeking a special court for the trial of this case. I have directed the Assam police to file the charge sheet within a month or the next 45 days," said the chief minister.
On Sunday, during a press conference, the Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah stated that the medical reports of the victim girl are extremely worrisome; hence, the police will seek the appointment of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) to establish the case in the court of law.
In order to ensure a speedy trial in the alleged child abuse case after the submission of the charge sheet, the police official mentioned that they will also file a plea before the Gauhati High Court via the state government of Assam.