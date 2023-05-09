Guwahati Child Abuse: CP Diganta Barah Grills Prime Accused Sangeeta Datta

He assured to request the chief justice of Gauhati High Court seeking a special court for the trial of the alleged child abuse case.

“I am personally monitoring this child abuse case, and I believe the investigation will be completed within the next six months. The couple has been slapped with various sections including sections under the POCSO act. I will personally write to the chief justice of Gauhati High Court seeking a special court for the trial of this case. I have directed the Assam police to file the charge sheet within a month or the next 45 days," said the chief minister.