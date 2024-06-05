Guwahati: Child Born From Illegitimate Relation Buried In Pit; Cops Recover Body

A girl child born out of an illegitimate relationship was allegedly dumped by its mother in a pit in Guwahati. The shocking incident came to the fore on Wednesday when the mortal remains of the newborn surfaced.
The incident was reported from Amtola village which is located in the Palasbari Subdivision of the Kamrup district on the outskirts of Guwahati.
As per reports, the unmarried daughter of Nabeen Das had given birth to the newborn a few days ago. The child's delivery was done at home to keep the matter under wraps. Thereafter, the father and the daughter dug a pit in the backyard of their residence and buried the infant in it.
The duo was caught in the act by some of their neighbours who raised alarm regarding the matter with the village elders ultimately leading to a police complaint.
When confronted by a crowd comprising of elders and women of the village, who surrounded the residence of Nabeen Das, the father-daughter duo refuted the claims.
However, when a police team led by Chhaygaon Police Station OC Bhaskar Malla Patowary with help from Kukurmara Police dug up the area where the baby was said to be buried, they found the body of the nine-month-old newborn.
The mortal remains were forwarded by the police for post-mortem to determine the circumstances leading to its death. Additionally, the police took the father and the daughter in for questioning in connection with the shocking incident.