Guwahati: Child Trapped Inside Footbridge Elevator, Rescued after 1 Hr

A child was trapped inside an elevator of a footbridge in Guwahati on Tuesday afternoon.

According to sources, the child was trapped inside when the elevator suddenly failed and stopped working in Adabari.

The 14-year-old child was trapped inside it for almost one hour.

Later, the elevator was broken down to rescue him.

Last year, the footbridge was inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the locals alleged that since then no repair work or inspection of it has been done.

They further alleged that these kinds of incidents are happening every day.