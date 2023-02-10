Guwahati: CNG Buses Vanish From Streets Amid Protest

In an apparent protest, none of the 100 newly introduced CNG buses in Guwahati will be plying the roads on Friday. This comes after two employees were relieved of their duties yesterday.

As per reports, all of the new buses running on compressed natural gas (CNG) in Guwahati remained at ISBT, Garchuk as the drivers and conductors refused to return to duty after two of their colleagues were sacked following a surprise checking.

On the directions of state transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya, a surprise checking was conducted by a vigilance team in two CNG buses in order to ensure strict compliance to issuing tickets to passengers.

During the checking, the vigilance team had observed misappropriation of revenue on the part of two employees, the conductors of the buses. They were then dismissed from duty for not issuing tickets.

In an order dated February 9, from the office of the managing director of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), it mentioned that two buses were observed as a part of the surprise checking by the vigilance team.