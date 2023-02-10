Guwahati: CNG Buses Vanish From Streets Amid Protest

In an apparent protest, none of the 100 newly introduced CNG buses in Guwahati will be plying the roads on Friday. This comes after two employees were relieved of their duties yesterday.
As per reports, all of the new buses running on compressed natural gas (CNG) in Guwahati remained at ISBT, Garchuk as the drivers and conductors refused to return to duty after two of their colleagues were sacked following a surprise checking.
On the directions of state transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya, a surprise checking was conducted by a vigilance team in two CNG buses in order to ensure strict compliance to issuing tickets to passengers.
During the checking, the vigilance team had observed misappropriation of revenue on the part of two employees, the conductors of the buses. They were then dismissed from duty for not issuing tickets.
In an order dated February 9, from the office of the managing director of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), it mentioned that two buses were observed as a part of the surprise checking by the vigilance team.
The buses bearing numbers AS 20/2359 and AS 20/2378 were under investigation by the team and it was found that the conductors attempted to misappropriate revenue by not issuing tickets.
The order numbered 1434 read, “Whereas a Vigilance report dated 20.01.2023 vide No. ASTC/AE/CWS/VIG/84/2022-23.1587 against the crews of CNG Buses bearing nos. AS 20/2359 and AS20/2378 near Radisson Blue Hotel and Shantipur, Guwahati respectively was submitted by the vigilance team, ASTC wherein it was clearly stated that a surprise checking was carried out on 13.01.2023 in ASTC CNG buses by the Vigilance Officials. While checking the crews of CNG buses, it was found that the following conductors of ASTC buses mentioned above attempted to misappropriate ASTC/Govt. revenue by not issuing tickets to onboard passengers for their personal benefit.”
Those identified to be involved in the misappropriation of revenue by the vigilance team were Biplab Kalita and Rubul Kalita. As per the order, Biplab Kalita was found to have embezzled Rs 2,000 or rightful government revenue, while Rubul Kalita had embezzled Rs 485.
“Therefore, in the interest of the Corporation as well as the Public at large the above mentioned Conductors (Contractual) of ASTC, are hereby released from their contractual engagement in ASTC as per Corporation rule,” the order further added.