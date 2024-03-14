Guwahati: College Principal Accused Of Sexually Harassing 2 Students

Serious allegations of sexual harassment were on Thursday leveled against the principal of a Guwahati-based college by two female students regarding which a case has been filed and investigations are underway.
The principal of Guwahati's Panjabari situated Swahid Jadav Nath Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital has been accused by two students of sexual misconduct.
The victim girls filed a complaint numbered 9/24 at the Panbazar All Women Police Station under sections 354(A) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for alleged acts amounting to sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.
Based on the complaints, the police initiated an investigation against the accused.
Meanwhile, the victims also approached the Assam State Commission for Women requesting intervention in the matter.
However, due to lack of substantial evidence against the accused has prevented the police from taking any sort of action against the accused principal.
Additionally, the students' union of the said college has said that they are unaware of the incident. "If the allegations are true, then all perpetrators should be punished," the general secretary of the students' union said.