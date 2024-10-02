Guwahati: Conman Arrested for Luring Women to Hotel with Fake Job Promises

Guwahati: In a shocking case of deception, Dispur police have apprehended a fraudster for allegedly deceiving several young women under the pretext of offering them jobs in the state’s health department.
The fraudster, identified as Dhanmani Das, allegedly contacted these women through text messages, promising them employment opportunities, however, he had ill intentions.
After gaining their trust, he lured them to a hotel, where he allegedly indulged in immoral activities.
Notably, Das previously worked as a Grade IV employee in the health department, and was suspended in 2022 for taking a bribe.
An investigation has been launched by the police to unearth further linkages.