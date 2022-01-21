Guwahati: Construction Underway Of Flyover At Zoo Road, To Be Completed In 18 Months

Amid rapid developmental works going on around the city under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership, construction of yet another flyover started in Guwahati.

The construction works are underway for yet another flyover in the city’s Zoo Road area. The flyover will have one end near Usha Court and will end near the ‘Namghar’ beside Uday Path.

The construction of the flyover is being undertaken by a company called AD Construction. They said that the flyover will be ready within 18 months and be opened for the public. This will reportedly be a two-lane flyover.

Notably, construction of flyovers to ease the traffic congestion at major junctions in the city has been ongoing for a while. While the flyover at the Maligaon area is yet to be completed, the one at Dispur near the secretariat building was completed sometime ago and was opened amid much excitement from the public.