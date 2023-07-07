Guwahati News

Guwahati: Contractors Protest Unpaid Bills Outside DGP Office

Approximately 300 contractors had been contracted to work in various Superintendent of Police (SP) offices across the state.
A significant number of contractors gathered outside the Director General of Police (DGP) office in Assam’s Guwahati, raising concerns regarding unpaid bills.

Approximately 300 contractors had been contracted to work in various Superintendent of Police (SP) offices across the state. The contractors allege they have not received payment for their completed work, and the issue has persisted for over five years.

The contracts encompassed tasks such as supply, transport, and repair. The contractors' agency, unwilling to comment, has agreed to meet at the DGP office. Upon noticing the presence of cameras, the police escorted the contractors inside.

