Guwahati: Convicted Murderer On Parole Goes Missing; Cops Suspect Abscond Attempt

A convicted murderer, serving time at Guwahati Central Jail, has reportedly gone missing after being granted a one-month parole.
According to sources, the inmate, who had spent nearly 12 years behind bars for a murder conviction following a case filed at a police station in Boko, was allowed temporary release to visit his home.
However, he has not returned even after the expiration of the parole period.
Notably, the prisoner, identified as Mondeep Rabha, opted to spend his parole with a woman, deviating from the usual practice of spending time with family.
As the deadline for his return lapsed, the police now suspect that he might be attempting to abscond.
In light of the development, the police are now intensifying efforts to locate the missing convict.