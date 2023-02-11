Guwahati Cop Attacked During Traffic Stop

An on-duty traffic police in Guwahati was allegedly attacked by a van driver following a heated argument over a traffic dispute.

The incident was reported from VIP road at Panjabari area of the city.

According to sources, the police had stopped the van due to a traffic violation, after which the driver of the van got agitated and allegedly attacked the cop.

During the ordeal, the said cop, identified as Rajat Boro, sustained injuries to his face and neck, sources informed.

The identity of the accused driver is yet to be established.

Police later apprehended the driver and a case under relevant sections was registered against him.