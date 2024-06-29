Guwahati Court Hands Lifer To Man Convicted In 2022 Satgaon Murder Case

In a significant ruling, the Additional District and Sessions Judge of Kamrup metropolitan district on Saturday convicted a man of murder in a 2022 case that took place in Guwahati's Satgaon.
Judge Sujit Kumar Ghosh convicted Dulu Das of murder and handed him a life imprisonment sentence. The case pertains to the 2022 incident in Satgaon's Kalitakuchi where the accused had hacked his father to death and proceeded to attack five members of his wife's family injuring several of them.
However, the police reached the scene in time to nab him before he caused more harm. A case numbered 106/22 was registered at Satgaon Police Station.
As reported previously, the accused Dulu Das weilded a machete with which he attacked the people of his family after a heated argument broke out.
Following the dispute the accused Das hit out at his father, wife, mother-in-law and cousins with the sharp weapon, injuring them.