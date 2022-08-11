Guwahati: CPI (M) Stages Protest Against Price Hike of Essential Commodities

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday staged a massive protest against price hike of essential commodities in Guwahati.

The protest was held in front of Office of the Circle Officer in city’s Dispur area.

The protestors demanded a decrease in prices of essential commodities, provide clean water to the citizens of Guwahati and halt the price hike of petrol, diesel and LPG gas cylinders.

They also sent a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma in this regard through the Circle Officer.

Earlier last month, opposition parties, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC), staged separate protests in the city against imposition of Goods and Service Tax (GST) on several essential commodities which led to price hike.